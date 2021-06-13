Cancel
Platte, SD

Platte calendar: Coming events

Platte Times
Platte Times
 7 days ago

(PLATTE, SD) Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Platte area:

Elder Symposium: A Discussion on Traditional Medicines & Healing

Herrick, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 30122 352 Ave, Herrick, SD

Lakota Youth Development will present Lakota Elder Symposium: A Discussion on Traditional Medicines & Healing on TBD from 10 am – 6 pm CST via Zoom. We ask that all who are interested register at...

BGO 2021

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 27574 Golf Course Rd, Platte, SD

BGO 2021 - Walking the Red Carpet Dress up as your favorite movie theme, character, etc. 9 Holes of golf, 9 more holes of Guddah Golf and Silent Auction, Live Auction. Prizes to be given away!

Gregory Fun Run/Walk 2021

Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Join us for the annual Avera sponsored July Fun Run/Walk. This years event will be held Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 @ 8:00AM. 2 Mile Walk or Run and 10K run events. Top place prizes awarded per age...

Memorial service

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Find the obituary of Ruth Surat (1915 - 2020) from Platte, SD. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

South Dakota Enhanced Course in Platte SD!

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Come get your SD Enhanced! Bring your handgun, holster, 50 rounds, ear/eye protection and $125! This class is a ton of fun! You won’t be bored! For more details- Call/text us at 712-253-8810 Class...

With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

