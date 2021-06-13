Live events on the horizon in Fountain City

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

Storm the Farm - 2021 Winona, MN

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 27171 County Rd 9, Winona, MN

The Storm the Farm is on Saturday July 24, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k Trail Race, 10k Trail Race, 16k Trail Race, 21k Trail Race, and 43k Trail Race.

Midsummer's Eve Concert in the Stones Fountain City, WI

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

NOTICE: We are planning to run this as an all-outdoor event with plenty of fresh air and personal space. At this time, we are not planning to offer an indoor option in case of rain, so keep an eye...

SAIL – Winona (M/W) Winona, MN

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Career Event- Saint Mary's U. of Minnesota Students & 2020 Graduates Winona, MN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

9th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House Fountain City, WI

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Join us at Kinstone in rural Fountain City, Wisconsin, USA, for a Sunday afternoon OPEN HOUSE at our peaceful stone sanctuary, enjoy LIVE music, homemade pie & cheesecake, self-guided tours and...