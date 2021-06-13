Cancel
Fountain City, WI

Live events on the horizon in Fountain City

Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 7 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

Storm the Farm - 2021

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 27171 County Rd 9, Winona, MN

The Storm the Farm is on Saturday July 24, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k Trail Race, 10k Trail Race, 16k Trail Race, 21k Trail Race, and 43k Trail Race.

Midsummer's Eve Concert in the Stones

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

NOTICE: We are planning to run this as an all-outdoor event with plenty of fresh air and personal space. At this time, we are not planning to offer an indoor option in case of rain, so keep an eye...

SAIL – Winona (M/W)

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Career Event- Saint Mary's U. of Minnesota Students & 2020 Graduates

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

9th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Join us at Kinstone in rural Fountain City, Wisconsin, USA, for a Sunday afternoon OPEN HOUSE at our peaceful stone sanctuary, enjoy LIVE music, homemade pie & cheesecake, self-guided tours and...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

