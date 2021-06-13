Cancel
Challis, ID

Challis calendar: Events coming up

Challis Today
Challis Today
 7 days ago

(CHALLIS, ID) Challis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Challis:



Trail Work Weekend - White Cloud Wilderness

Clayton, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Clayton, ID

Join the ORC on a unique experience in the White Cloud Wilderness! We are going to go up and do some early season trail work on the Warm Springs Creek trail that goes through the White Cloud...



Family Camp

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 3599 Garden Creek Rd, Challis, ID

This is for the entire Watersprings family and there is something to meet every budget. There will be plenty of time for fellowship built into the agenda, as well as time for fishing, hiking...



Vacation Bible School

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 Main St, Challis, ID

ROLLING RIVER RAMPAGE LOCATION: CALVARY CHAPEL CHALLIS DATES: JUNE 17-19 TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 12:00 P.M. AGES: KINDERGARTEN THRU 6TH GRADE QUESTIONS: (208)879-2179

Challis Today

Challis Today

Challis, ID
ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

