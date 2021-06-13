Live events on the horizon in Baker

(BAKER, MT) Baker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baker area:

MCB Live @ Days of '85 Ekalaka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 117 Main St, Ekalaka, MT

Join us outside the Dawg House Pub in Ekalaka to celebrate Days of '85!

Enhancing Your Livestock Operation: Surviving in a World of Change Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

June 15-16, 2021 Baker, Montana Little Beaver Conservation District presents this two-day workshop featuring Fred Provenza and Dr. Allen Williams. Topics will include rejuvenating pastures...

Medicine Rocks Day Ekalaka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1141 MT-7, Ekalaka, MT

Join us for a celebration of Medicine Rocks State Park. 10-11 - Crow Dummers Group 11-12 - Interpretive Hike Refreshments to follow