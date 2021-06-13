Cancel
Covelo, CA

Covelo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 7 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Covelo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covelo area:

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School

Elk Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 275 Church St, Elk Creek, CA

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School is on Facebook. To connect with Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School, join Facebook today.

The Viewing Room

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 37 West Van Lane, Willits, CA 95490

Stern patriarch Chester Dumbrosky has decided to make amends. Unfortunately he waited for the day of his 'wake' to do so.

The Hog Farm Hangout 2021

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA

The Hog Farm Hangout is an intimate, family friendly music festival, located at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch in Northern California, where oak woodlands and majestic meadows provide a magical...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Kate Wolf Music Festival - 2021

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

The Kate Wolf Music Festival is an outdoor music and camping event. All ages are welcome, live music, workshops, yoga, family fun and more. Sounds of bluegrass, country, indie, rock and folk are...

Covelo, CA
With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

