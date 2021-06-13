Cancel
Garberville, CA

Garberville calendar: Coming events

Garberville News Alert
 7 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Garberville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

Garberville Farmers Market

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 766 Locust St, Garberville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 7 - November, 2021Friday, 11am - 3pm Location:Church Street and the Town Square

63rd Annual Garberville Rodeo Parade

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join in on some good ol’ family fun at the 63rd Annual Rodeo Parade in downtown Garberville on Saturday, June 19 at 11:00am. (Pending County approval) Groups interested in having a float in the...

Cannabis Trail Cultural Landmark Installation

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 412 Maple Ln, Garberville, CA

The Cannabis Trail Cultural Landmarks will be honoring The Hemp Connection in downtown Garberville for it’s pioneering efforts as the first hemp clothing store in the US. One of just two Cannabis...

West Coast Kappa Invitational - Avenue of the Giants, September 2021

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

West Coast Kappa Invitational - Avenue of the Giants - Re-targeting September 17-20, 2021. The West Coast Kappa Car Club is looking at the horizon, not the (non-existent) hood ornament, and...

The Forever Young Experience

Phillipsville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1111 Avenue of the Giants, Phillipsville, CA

Jimi Jeff & The Forever Young Experience @ The Chimney Tree Grill July 10, 2021 | 5-8 PM Phillipsville, California 1111 Avenue of the Giants 95559 The Chimney Tree Grill – facebook page: …

ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

