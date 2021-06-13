Events on the Wetumka calendar

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wetumka area:

Wewoka 6:30pm – Police Department Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Wewoka, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Woody Guthrie Folk Festival 2021 Bearden, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 W Broadway St, Bearden, OK

Please join us for the 24th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival July 14th through 18th, 2021 in Woody Guthrie's hometown of Okemah, Oklahoma! Tickets on sale now! ** LIMITED AVAILABILITY ** In...

Honor & Glory in Concert Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Honor & Glory will be leading a free night of worship at Henryetta First Baptist Church. RESCHEDULED for July 17!

Pack 118 Annual Program Planning Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1212 Lake Rd, Henryetta, OK

If your child is a current member, or you are planning on joining our Pack, we will be discussing the upcoming year's Calendar, Budget and Infrastructure, as well as our Goals for Pack 118

Henryetta Opry Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 W Main St, Henryetta, OK

Welcome to the Henryetta Opry live music show. Stepping back in time with the way opry shows started off to be. From Classic to todays Country music, we will give you 2 hours of an amazing show...