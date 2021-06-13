Meridian calendar: Events coming up

(MERIDIAN, TX) Live events are coming to Meridian.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

Cen-Tex Classics and Hot Rod Club Car Show Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Car Show Clifton, Tx. Clifton Armory, Clifton, TX JULY 19th, 2021, 9am to 4pm Classic Cars & Hot Rods, Trucks & Motorcycles Judged Show, Trophies & Cash Prizes Vendors, Raffles, Silent Auction Top...

2-Day Pottery Workshop Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 321 W 5th St, Clifton, TX

Join Potter Elaine Flemming to handbuild candle holders from clay! This is a 2-day workshop. Ages 5 and up welcome Day 1 - June 12th - we will build our candle holders from clay. Learn different...

Youth Art Classes Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 321 W 5th St, Clifton, TX

Join us for Summer Art Classes at Workshop at 219. July Calendar will be available soon. Visit www.workshopat219.com/calendar to see each class activity and register. Email us at...

Bacon Bash Texas 2021 Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 3rd St, Cranfills Gap, TX

Bacon. Beer. Bands. All to raise awareness for children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold. You’ll see 50 cook-off teams bringing their best to see who makes the most delicious bacon...

Bosque Gents Live Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 N Avenue D, Clifton, TX

Bosque Gents Live @ Olaf's Courtyard is on Facebook. To connect with Bosque Gents Live @ Olaf's Courtyard, join Facebook today.