Waurika events coming soon

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

Team Up to Clean Up Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 828 W Main St B, Duncan, OK

Team Up to Clean Up will take place Saturday, June 26th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Main Street Duncan connects small business owners, churches, students, and other volunteers with small downtown...

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 719 Main Street, Byers, TX 76357

PRAIRIE MOON will be bringing their unique cowboy style of country music to the Red River Valley Venue & Opry House to Byers, Texas

June 10:30am GREEN Swim Lesson Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

The Games People Play Summer Sermon Series Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2300 Country Club Rd, Duncan, OK

Join us for a fun summer series about how our lives are reflected in some of the popular board games from your childhood. From Battleship to Yahtzee we will cover the game and how it relates to...

Raise The Roof 2 Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Don’t miss DLT’s “Raise the Roof 2!” This humorous, fast-moving variety show will be held June 10th-13th at The Simmons Center Theater. We look forward to an incredible production with this...