Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waurika, OK

Waurika events coming soon

Posted by 
Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 7 days ago

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDUo3_0aT3bIw700

Team Up to Clean Up

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 828 W Main St B, Duncan, OK

Team Up to Clean Up will take place Saturday, June 26th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Main Street Duncan connects small business owners, churches, students, and other volunteers with small downtown...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzljx_0aT3bIw700

"Prairie Moon" ~ A Father's Day Weekend Live Music Concert

Byers, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 719 Main Street, Byers, TX 76357

PRAIRIE MOON will be bringing their unique cowboy style of country music to the Red River Valley Venue & Opry House to Byers, Texas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7jWY_0aT3bIw700

June 10:30am GREEN Swim Lesson

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPoQl_0aT3bIw700

The Games People Play Summer Sermon Series

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2300 Country Club Rd, Duncan, OK

Join us for a fun summer series about how our lives are reflected in some of the popular board games from your childhood. From Battleship to Yahtzee we will cover the game and how it relates to...

Learn More

Raise The Roof 2

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Don’t miss DLT’s “Raise the Roof 2!” This humorous, fast-moving variety show will be held June 10th-13th at The Simmons Center Theater. We look forward to an incredible production with this...

Learn More
Waurika News Beat

Waurika News Beat

Waurika, OK
7
Followers
80
Post
495
Views
ABOUT

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Waurika, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Byers#Sun Jun#Yahtzee#Dlt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Waurika, OKPosted by
Waurika News Beat

Top homes for sale in Waurika

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don’t pass this one up it has been totally remodeled has new wiring, plumbing, gas lines, water lines and more . This is