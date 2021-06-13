Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordon, NE

Events on the Gordon calendar

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
Gordon News Beat
 7 days ago

(GORDON, NE) Gordon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gordon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DcNv_0aT3bH3O00

Braiding Reins/Horse Face Cover Workshop

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Youth age 12+ will learn how to braid split reins or barrel race reins using paracord and hardware. They will also sew a horse face fly cover using spandex fabric and a serger. Please pack a...

Learn More

The Agee Family

Batesland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 19347 US-18, Batesland, SD

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JIQX_0aT3bH3O00

Jump into Summer - Hay Springs June 7, 2021 Rushville June 14, 2021

Rushville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Sprague St, Rushville, NE

Monday, June 7 9 am to 4 pm Fee: $15 Ages: 5+ Instructors: multiple 4-H volunteers Location: Hay Springs School Description: Youth above the age of 8 will have an opportunity to design their day...

Learn More
Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
7
Followers
64
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gordon, NE
Government
City
Gordon, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Rushville, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...