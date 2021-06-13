Events on the Gordon calendar

(GORDON, NE) Gordon is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Gordon area:

Braiding Reins/Horse Face Cover Workshop Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Youth age 12+ will learn how to braid split reins or barrel race reins using paracord and hardware. They will also sew a horse face fly cover using spandex fabric and a serger. Please pack a...

The Agee Family Batesland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 19347 US-18, Batesland, SD

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Jump into Summer - Hay Springs June 7, 2021 Rushville June 14, 2021 Rushville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Sprague St, Rushville, NE

Monday, June 7 9 am to 4 pm Fee: $15 Ages: 5+ Instructors: multiple 4-H volunteers Location: Hay Springs School Description: Youth above the age of 8 will have an opportunity to design their day...