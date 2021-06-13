Cancel
Marvell, AR

Marvell calendar: What's coming up

Marvell Today
 7 days ago

(MARVELL, AR) Marvell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marvell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agQ5X_0aT3bGAf00

Laurie Morvan Band

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 413 Cherry St, Helena, AR

Laurie Morvan Band plays Main Stage at 1 pm. This 3 day festival attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the banks of the Mississippi River in Helena, Arkansas, and continues to preserve the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0486tl_0aT3bGAf00

Fabulous First Thursday Lunch

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 718 Perry St, Helena, AR

Enjoy dinning in one of the most elegant homes in the Arkansas Delta!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TxpH_0aT3bGAf00

Delta Roots Music Festival, A Tribute to Levon Helm

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

LIVE Music • Arts and Crafts • Food Vendors • Cash Bar • Merchandise • Harmonica and Drum Lessons • Bike Ride • Kids Area • Much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ8oV_0aT3bGAf00

Community Canoe Trip- Mississippi River

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 291 Sunflower Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Special Community Canoe Event in June sponsored by Mississippi River Network as part of the Mississippi River Days of Action. Your call to action is to bring someone new to the Mississippi! If it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5nfc_0aT3bGAf00

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Kayak Fishing Day

Casscoe, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 625 Cooks Lake Rd, Casscoe, AR

Enjoy a day kayak fishing on Cook's Lake. • All equipment will be provided. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: https://forms.gle/LJezRePxihWYQaj48 625 Cooks Lake Road, Casscoe 870-241-3373 www.cookslakecec.com

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

