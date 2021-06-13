Marvell calendar: What's coming up

(MARVELL, AR) Marvell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marvell:

Laurie Morvan Band Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 413 Cherry St, Helena, AR

Laurie Morvan Band plays Main Stage at 1 pm. This 3 day festival attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the banks of the Mississippi River in Helena, Arkansas, and continues to preserve the...

Fabulous First Thursday Lunch Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 718 Perry St, Helena, AR

Enjoy dinning in one of the most elegant homes in the Arkansas Delta!

Delta Roots Music Festival, A Tribute to Levon Helm Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

LIVE Music • Arts and Crafts • Food Vendors • Cash Bar • Merchandise • Harmonica and Drum Lessons • Bike Ride • Kids Area • Much more!

Community Canoe Trip- Mississippi River Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 291 Sunflower Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Special Community Canoe Event in June sponsored by Mississippi River Network as part of the Mississippi River Days of Action. Your call to action is to bring someone new to the Mississippi! If it...

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Kayak Fishing Day Casscoe, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 625 Cooks Lake Rd, Casscoe, AR

Enjoy a day kayak fishing on Cook's Lake. • All equipment will be provided. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: https://forms.gle/LJezRePxihWYQaj48 625 Cooks Lake Road, Casscoe 870-241-3373 www.cookslakecec.com