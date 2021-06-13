Cancel
Langdon, ND

Live events Langdon — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 7 days ago

(LANGDON, ND) Live events are coming to Langdon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Langdon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swoLC_0aT3bEPD00

Bud's Welding Commercial Real Estate Auction

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

This auction features two tracts including the main facility on the east side of the road and the pa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Va0q7_0aT3bEPD00

Howard Hoff Sale

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOO2I_0aT3bEPD00

The 100th Anniversary of St. Alphonsus School, Langdon, ND.

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 10th Ave, Langdon, ND

This is our schedule of events at this time for the centennial! We look forward to welcoming everyone home to St. Alphonsus School! Friday, July 16 2-4 p.m. Ice Cream Social 5-7 p.m. Firemen's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117vRX_0aT3bEPD00

Memorial service

Fairdale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Find the obituary of Junis A. Dostert (1923 - 2021) from Fairdale, ND. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44So6Y_0aT3bEPD00

Grand Opening Celebration

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 9561 Co Rd 12, Cavalier, ND

I would love to thank all my customers for your continuous support by hosting a grand opening celebration on June 19th 9am-2pm. Come on out to the Farmhouse, enjoy coffee or lemonade on the new...

Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

