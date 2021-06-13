Live events Langdon — what’s coming up

(LANGDON, ND) Live events are coming to Langdon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Langdon area:

Bud's Welding Commercial Real Estate Auction Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

This auction features two tracts including the main facility on the east side of the road and the pa...

Howard Hoff Sale Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

The 100th Anniversary of St. Alphonsus School, Langdon, ND. Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 10th Ave, Langdon, ND

This is our schedule of events at this time for the centennial! We look forward to welcoming everyone home to St. Alphonsus School! Friday, July 16 2-4 p.m. Ice Cream Social 5-7 p.m. Firemen's...

Memorial service Fairdale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Find the obituary of Junis A. Dostert (1923 - 2021) from Fairdale, ND. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Grand Opening Celebration Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 9561 Co Rd 12, Cavalier, ND

I would love to thank all my customers for your continuous support by hosting a grand opening celebration on June 19th 9am-2pm. Come on out to the Farmhouse, enjoy coffee or lemonade on the new...