Pound, WI

Pound calendar: Coming events

Pound Updates
 8 days ago

(POUND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Pound calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZYZZ_0aT3bDWU00

Curious Crow at Woody's Bar & Grill

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI

Curious Crow will be in the Kennel at Woody's backyard theater dubbed the Doghouse. Join Team Winnebagoland at 9am for the Woody's Meet Up ride and meet back here for food, spirits, and some good...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shNFf_0aT3bDWU00

Country Roads Barn Craft&Vendor Show.

Pound, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: W10073 Co Rd P, Pound, WI

Craft and Vendor show Saturday, June 26th 9am-2pm. Come on out and shop over 22+ crafters and vendors in our 100+ year old hay barn. Bring the kids, we will have "Blessed Nest" Petting Zoo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wk8Vw_0aT3bDWU00

Twin Bridge Ski Team 4th of July Show

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:15 PM

Fireworks start at dusk after the water ski show. Burgers, Brats, beer, soda and other concessions will be for sale. 12 miles NW of Crivitz On High Falls Flowage Boat Landing 3 Rd

Stone Sober

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI

Stone Sober at Woody's Bar and Grill, N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI, US 54114, Crivitz, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Oktoberfest And Coats For Kids

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Bring coats to donate for kids and enjoy polka music and chicken booyah!!

Pound, WI
With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

