Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomville Dispatch

Live events coming up in Bloomville

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWRkz_0aT3bBl200

Chicks With Hits – Pam Tillis, Terri Clark & Suzy Bogguss

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 30 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

Friday, October 15, 2021 - 7:30pm Address: Ritz Theatre (The) 30 S Washington St Tiffin, OH 44883 Enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing three of the biggest female artists in country music on stage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYhBj_0aT3bBl200

Gisido, Pawic: Pinecrest

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6580 S Township Rd 131, Tiffin, OH

(Details soon to come) PC Fee: $50 NPC Fee: $0 Insurance Fee: $10 (If applicable) Deadline to register: Friday, June 4th You may also like the following events from Gisido LARP

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179p8G_0aT3bBl200

Summer Story Time

Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 14 N Main St, Attica, OH

Story Time lasts for 45-60 minutes, includes stories, songs and extension activities and is best suited for almost 3 year-olds through Kindergarten. No registration is required and new friends are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FITZ_0aT3bBl200

Attica Independent Fair

Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Fairground Rd, Attica, OH

July 28, 2020 Over the past 6 months, the Attica Fair has had many concerns and meetings to discuss the outcome of the 2020 Attica Fair. On July 23rd, the Board decided to continue on course, as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22V489_0aT3bBl200

Latin Dance Night

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

Grab your dance partner and join us for a FUN night of Latin Dancing! Learn the basic steps: Salsa, Cha Cha and Tango! $10/person. Feel free to bring a DORA cup!!!!

Learn More
Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
11
Followers
79
Post
639
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Sun Jun#The Attica Fair#Board
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.