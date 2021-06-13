Live events coming up in Bloomville

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomville area:

Chicks With Hits – Pam Tillis, Terri Clark & Suzy Bogguss Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 30 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

Friday, October 15, 2021 - 7:30pm Address: Ritz Theatre (The) 30 S Washington St Tiffin, OH 44883 Enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing three of the biggest female artists in country music on stage...

Gisido, Pawic: Pinecrest Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6580 S Township Rd 131, Tiffin, OH

(Details soon to come) PC Fee: $50 NPC Fee: $0 Insurance Fee: $10 (If applicable) Deadline to register: Friday, June 4th You may also like the following events from Gisido LARP

Summer Story Time Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 14 N Main St, Attica, OH

Story Time lasts for 45-60 minutes, includes stories, songs and extension activities and is best suited for almost 3 year-olds through Kindergarten. No registration is required and new friends are...

Attica Independent Fair Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Fairground Rd, Attica, OH

July 28, 2020 Over the past 6 months, the Attica Fair has had many concerns and meetings to discuss the outcome of the 2020 Attica Fair. On July 23rd, the Board decided to continue on course, as...

Latin Dance Night Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

Grab your dance partner and join us for a FUN night of Latin Dancing! Learn the basic steps: Salsa, Cha Cha and Tango! $10/person. Feel free to bring a DORA cup!!!!