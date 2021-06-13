Imperial calendar: Events coming up

(IMPERIAL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Imperial calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE AUGUST 31ST, 2021 Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

Ice Cream Social Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Join Highline Electric, Star 92.3 and the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce on June 23 from 12 - 1:30 p.m. at HEA’s Holyoke office. At this special event, you can enjoy a root beer float (sponsored by...

ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE JUNE 15TH, 2021 Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

Chase County Fair & Expo Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Hunting is one of the many favorite pastimes in Chase County. Abundance of game, including deer, pheasants, and water fowl, make Chase County a great place for the hunter. Chase County also has...

Disney's Cruella Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 607 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Rated: PG13 A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.