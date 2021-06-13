Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet calendar: Events coming up

Wellfleet Daily
(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Wellfleet calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yMqc_0aT3b8C600

IMPROVincetown Features: Just the Two of Us, 6/24

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately! The program runs approx. 1 hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Po98_0aT3b8C600

Film & Discussion LIVE! "We Still Live Here"

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 335 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This film details the Wampanoag Language Reclamation Project and Wampanoag culture. Discussion led by Linda Coombs, Wampanoag Historian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTKQr_0aT3b8C600

"SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment" by Donald Margulies

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 2357 Old Rte 6 Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment—The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) By Donald Margulies Directed by Daisy WalkerPulitzer prize winner Donald Margulies celebrates what...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ut1B1_0aT3b8C600

PROCESS: A Conversation

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join us for PROCESS: A Conversation with artists Bernd Haussmann, Pablo Manga & Jon Verney, presented by our neighbors at FARM PROJECTS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uy2f_0aT3b8C600

Wellfleet, HERE WE COME

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 70 Kendrick Ave, Wellfleet, MA

Heads up ... much needed REUNION TIME ... PanNeubean Steel is performing for Wellfleet Recreation's Summer Concert Series on July 13th! Stay Tuned and PLAN NOW ...

