Haines News Watch

Haines calendar: Events coming up

(HAINES, AK) Live events are coming to Haines.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Haines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7Jw0_0aT3b7JN00

5th Annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon ???

Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Looking for Alaska Triathlon results from July 2021 ? trifind.com has all the answers including a comprehensive historical and current directory of triathlon results from the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h474b_0aT3b7JN00

SE Doubles Cornhole Tournament — Morning Wood Hotel

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:35 AM

Address: 444 4th Ave, Skagway, AK

SE Doubles Cornhole Tournament. Winners of this tournament will have their entry fee and flights from Juneau to Florida paid for to compete in the ACO World Championship Tournament on 7/25-7/31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aV6GS_0aT3b7JN00

Street Scene @ Skagway Brewing

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 250 4th Ave, Skagway, AK

P.O. Box 1029 Skagway, Alaska 99840 Phone: (907) 983-2854 Toll Free Message Line: (888) 762-1898 skagwayinfo@skagway.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjlvk_0aT3b7JN00

Southeast Alaska State Fair

Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Southeast Alaska State Fair is going to be held in Haines, USA starting from 29 July. It would be a 4 days business Trade Show organized by Southeast Alaska State Fair focusing on the companies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUkA6_0aT3b7JN00

2021 Skagway Fall Festival

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

A Celebration of Arts, Music and Life in the North! Enjoy a weekend of fun filled family friendly events.

Haines, AK
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

