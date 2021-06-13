Haines calendar: Events coming up

(HAINES, AK) Live events are coming to Haines.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Haines:

5th Annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon ??? Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Looking for Alaska Triathlon results from July 2021 ? trifind.com has all the answers including a comprehensive historical and current directory of triathlon results from the US.

SE Doubles Cornhole Tournament — Morning Wood Hotel Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:35 AM

Address: 444 4th Ave, Skagway, AK

SE Doubles Cornhole Tournament. Winners of this tournament will have their entry fee and flights from Juneau to Florida paid for to compete in the ACO World Championship Tournament on 7/25-7/31.

Street Scene @ Skagway Brewing Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 250 4th Ave, Skagway, AK

P.O. Box 1029 Skagway, Alaska 99840 Phone: (907) 983-2854 Toll Free Message Line: (888) 762-1898 skagwayinfo@skagway.org

Southeast Alaska State Fair Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Southeast Alaska State Fair is going to be held in Haines, USA starting from 29 July. It would be a 4 days business Trade Show organized by Southeast Alaska State Fair focusing on the companies...

2021 Skagway Fall Festival Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

A Celebration of Arts, Music and Life in the North! Enjoy a weekend of fun filled family friendly events.