Live events on the horizon in Siren

(SIREN, WI) Live events are coming to Siren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

RUMBLESEAT @ St. Criox Casino Amphitheater Hertel Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4348 WI-70, Webster, WI

Come join us at this beautiful Amphitheater for a night of the music of John Mellencamp

Wilderness Worship Night Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 22000 Co Rd M, Frederic, WI

Wilderness Worship is a night of worship that happens every 3rd Saturday of the month here at The Wilderness Fellowship. It is a free event open to everyone in the community! It consists of an...

Whitetail's SummerFest '21 - Cars & Cash Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 27225 WI-35, Webster, WI

Whitetail is hosting their SummerFest 2021 Saturday, June 26th! Check out all the details below: Annual Classic Car/Street Rod Show: Noon - 3 PM Registration starts at 11 AM 1979 & Older Cars and...

Vacation Bible School — Crosswalk Community Church Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 Old Co Rd W, Frederic, WI

Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. We will be doing an IN-PERSON...

Sunday Funday Scramble Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 27536 WI-35, Webster, WI

Join us select Sundays all summer long for Sunday Funday Scrambles. At each scramble event we will have a RANDOM draw for partners. No partner requests accepted. Check-in by 12:45 pm - NO LATE...