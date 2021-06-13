Cancel
Mona, UT

Live events coming up in Mona

Posted by 
Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 8 days ago

(MONA, UT) Mona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eFOa_0aT3b3mT00

Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp - Santaquin City Recreation

Santaquin, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1270 Summit Ridge Pkwy, Santaquin, UT

FREE GIFTS: Early Bird Offer - Custom Player Poster (valid through Feb), Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lKpi_0aT3b3mT00

Tails & Tales at Memorial Park

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 300 S Main St, Payson, UT

Come join us for stories, songs, and craft kits at the Memorial Park Bandstand! June 1-3: The Wild Side June 8-10: Farmyard Friends June 15-17: Up in the Sky June 22-24: Backyard Critters June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuaAY_0aT3b3mT00

Bennion Veterans Car Show

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1551 N Main St, Payson, UT

Join us for the return of our Annual Car Show! Ways to support:-COME! Bring your Car or come as a spectator!-Purchase t-shirts or raffle tickets the d

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebapz_0aT3b3mT00

National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT)

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 14166 S Payson Canyon Rd, Payson, UT

National Youth Leadership Training is an exciting, action-packed program designed for councils to provide youth members with leadership skills and experience they can use in their home troops and...

Summer Ordeal #2

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 14166 S Payson Canyon Rd, Payson, UT

Induction of new members and a brotherhood ceremony for returning new members. Ordeal will be sponsored by central chapters, but is open to all.

