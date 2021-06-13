Cancel
Duncan, AZ

Duncan calendar: What's coming up

Duncan Times
 8 days ago

(DUNCAN, AZ) Duncan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duncan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuxiW_0aT3b11100

2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Please join us for the 2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVegX_0aT3b11100

Safford, Arizona Prenda Info Session

Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1085 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ 85546

Join us for a K-8 Prenda Microschool Info Session at The Frith Park in Safford, AZ.

Summer Women’s Retreat At St. Paisius Monastery

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 10250 Sky Blue Rd, Safford, AZ

Join us for a weekend retreat at St. Paisius Women’s Monastery in Safford, Arizona, for a time of spiritual refreshment. The monastery will provide private or shared rooms in their beautiful guest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UKd7_0aT3b11100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Create a Comic Character

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Join us as local artist Brandt Woods leads elementary kids through the process of creating their own comic book character. For kids in Kindergarten - 6th grade.

With Duncan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

