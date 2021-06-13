Duncan calendar: What's coming up

(DUNCAN, AZ) Duncan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duncan:

2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Please join us for the 2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop

Safford, Arizona Prenda Info Session Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1085 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ 85546

Join us for a K-8 Prenda Microschool Info Session at The Frith Park in Safford, AZ.

Summer Women’s Retreat At St. Paisius Monastery Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 10250 Sky Blue Rd, Safford, AZ

Join us for a weekend retreat at St. Paisius Women’s Monastery in Safford, Arizona, for a time of spiritual refreshment. The monastery will provide private or shared rooms in their beautiful guest...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Create a Comic Character Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Join us as local artist Brandt Woods leads elementary kids through the process of creating their own comic book character. For kids in Kindergarten - 6th grade.