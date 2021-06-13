Cancel
Ellis, KS

Ellis events coming up

Posted by 
Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 8 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Ellis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIdlj_0aT3azLN00

Rural & Remote Summit 2021: The Future of Work

Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601

Join us to discover the benefits of remote work, where we discuss how remote work is impacting your community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z51BI_0aT3azLN00

Ellis Junior Free Fair

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Something for everyone is on tap during the Fair, generally held during the last week of July. Each night, Tuesday through Saturday, is devoted to competition and exhibits for all ages. You will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xv3BW_0aT3azLN00

Lunch & Learn - Succession Planning

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 W 10th St, Hays, KS

join us at The Chamber Lunch & Learn with speakers Rick Feltenberger & Doug Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d42sS_0aT3azLN00

Misty Collins: "Christians: Bad Marketers"

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Misty Collins will be speaking and singing this Father's Day weekend as she discusses Christians and our poor marketing. You won't want to miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2j0z_0aT3azLN00

Wild Bill Hickok in Hays City

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1111 E 30th St, Hays, KS

You will find Wild Bill and Miss Agnes (Dave Wood & Dena Drummond) in person visiting in the Saloon at the Ellis County Historical Society Museum during Wild West Fest. Dust off your cowboy boots...

Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
Related