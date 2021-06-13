Cancel
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay calendar: Events coming up

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 8 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Silver Bay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Silver Bay area:

Guided Sea Kayak Tour (Afternoon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Paddle along the scenic shoreline of Lake Superior with one of our expert kayak guides.

Zakk Grandahl Band Track N' Racks

Beaver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1012 Main St, Beaver Bay, MN

Nashville Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl Is Coming To Track N' Racks In Beaver Bay, Mn. For A Great Night Of Classic Traditional Honky Tonk and Country Music!!! If You Love Old School Traditional...

HAAP S1E4: Cramer Tunnel

Schroeder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Schroeder, MN

Cramer Tunnel. A disused railroad tunnel near Cramer, Minnesota is said to be the longest railway tunnel in Minnesota. Not all tunnels are haunted, amd maybe Cramer is one of them. But why is...

2021 Salmon Classic Fishing Tournament

Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 99 Beach Drive, Silver Bay, MN

Every person in your boat MUST have a ticket Tickets will be available for purchase at the marina upon arrival. Check out our ticket locations below if you would like to purchase yours prior to...

Guided Hike at Cascade River

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for a trip to Cascade River State Park near Lutsen, where we’ll venture the Cascade River.

ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

