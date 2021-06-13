Cancel
Paden City, WV

Paden City calendar: Coming events

Paden City Today
 8 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Live events are coming to Paden City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paden City:

Knowlton/Lantz Wedding

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 724 Meadow Dr, New Martinsville, WV

I am honored and excited to have been selected as the DJ and Emcee for the Knowlton/Lantz Wedding being held at the beautiful Morris Farm.

Tyler County FRN Back To School Fair

Sistersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1993 Silver Knight Dr, Sistersville, WV

The Tyler County Family Resource Network will hold its annual Back to School Fair. The Friendly Lions Club will again provide the free vision screens.

Taco 'bout Our Heroes (Father's Day Luncheon)

Paden City, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 600 S 4th Ave, Paden City, WV

If you guessed a taco bar ? to celebrate our dads, you guessed right! Join us in the Fellowship Hall following the service on June 20th and make your dad his favorite taco!

Back Home Festival 2021

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Back Home Festival 2021 Sam Bush, Larry Keel, Melvin Seals & JGB, The Commonheart, and Buffalo Rose New Martinsville, WV, US

Union Local Varsity Football @ Magnolia

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Maple Ave, New Martinsville, WV

The Magnolia (New Martinsville, WV) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Union Local (Belmont, OH) on Friday, October 1 @ 7p.

ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

