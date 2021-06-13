Cancel
Crouse, NC

Crouse calendar: What's coming up

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 8 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Crouse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crouse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFZpH_0aT3avoT00

City of Lincolnton, NC

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Tucked between the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the glow of the city lights of Charlotte, aspiring business owners will find a nurturing atmosphere in downtown Lincolnton where...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHDZp_0aT3avoT00

June Vendor Spotlight

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 156 Vandiver Dr, Lincolnton, NC

June Vendor Spotlight at Simply Nutrition, 156 Vandiver Dr, Lincolnton, NC, US 28092, Lincolnton, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlJah_0aT3avoT00

Craft Maker's Camp for Elementary Students Grades 1,2 & 3

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

Craft Maker's Camp for Elementary Grades 1, 2 & 3 About this Event This camp is designed to MAKE things in a fun and creative manner. All supplies are included in the camp fee. Students will make...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oBey_0aT3avoT00

Brooke's Roundup

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1156, 1240 Ponderosa Rd, Lincolnton, NC

Brooke’s Roundup is a totally FREE Event for Children & Adults with Special Needs and Disabilities along with their Families! Rodeo Ponderosa, hosted by Blazin’ Trails Cowboy Church will be taking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fft26_0aT3avoT00

Tumbler Making Workshop | Fishing Lure Hickory

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 119 Vandiver Dr, Lincolnton, NC

SKILL LEVEL: Beginner COST: $55 per person CLASS LENGTH: 3-4 hours LOCATION: Hickory RESERVE DEADLINE: 6/24/2021 | Beginner Level classes do not require any experience | This is an introductory...

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

