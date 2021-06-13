Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Live events Cushing — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 8 days ago

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cushing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rA5Mo_0aT3auvk00

Kid's Kamp 2021-Daring to Trust

Laneville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Kid's Camp for kids in grades 3rd-6th. Cost is $130. Details and registration info @https://www.kidskamppsbc.com/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTuOe_0aT3auvk00

June Baby Dedications

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

If you have babies or even older children that you'd like to have dedicated, we will be doing two dedications each Sunday to accommodate all of the new babies that have been birthed over the last...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CS7x_0aT3auvk00

Mt. Enterprise Varsity Football @ Cushing

Cushing, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Bearkat Dr, Cushing, TX

The Cushing (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Mt. Enterprise (TX) on Friday, October 1 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdKPx_0aT3auvk00

LSR M**der Mystery Dinner

Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Tickets go on sale June 1,2021 at noon Tickets $20.00 per person Includes Dinner and Play 12 years or older no exceptions. Tickets sale out fast, limited seating. Click going tab to get reminder...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyngS_0aT3auvk00

Save the Date! Texas Arbor Day and sha-ho tree planting.

Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1649 TX-21, Alto, TX

One of the hardest losses of the 2019 tornado was the damage to so many of the beautiful trees at Caddo Mounds. One of our big beautiful oaks taken on the day of the tornado provided welcome shade...

Learn More
Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
12
Followers
79
Post
741
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Cushing, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tornado#Sun Jun#Https#Mt Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Job alert: These Cushing jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cushing: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Sales Consultants - High-Caliber High Character - Executive Sales; 3. CL A $0 Down LP-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No Touch-Must Have 6 Mos Exp; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2357.18 / Week; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 6. Cable Technician 35416; 7. Correctional Officer; 8. Lead Caregiver; 9. Prep Cook/ Line Cook/Dishwasher - START IMMEDIATELY!!!; 10. Occupational Therapy Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

A job on your schedule? These Cushing positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Cushing-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day/Work from Home; 2. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Truck Driver Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 6. Sales Representative - Part-Time - $1000 per week; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Occupational Therapy Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 9. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Work remotely in Cushing — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - NO COLD CALLING - $100K; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day/Work from Home;