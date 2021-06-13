Cancel
Winona, MO

Coming soon: Winona events

Winona News Beat
 8 days ago

(WINONA, MO) Winona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J99XX_0aT3at3100

Glow Show & Extreme Trail Class

Montier, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

?. Glow Show & Extreme Trail Class! (Will put Order of Events flyer up soon!) ?Gates Open at 5:00pm ?$2.00 gate fee (10 & under Free) ?Negative Cogins Required ?Show Starts at 7:00pm (Sign Up when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tq5iQ_0aT3at3100

MDC Summer Teacher Workshops -- Discovering Nature in the Ozarks: Bringing your Classroom Outdoors

Winona, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 20086 Hwy 60, Winona, MO

Discovering Nature in the Ozarks: Bringing your Classroom Outdoors Join MDC staff for a 3-day adventure as we explore a variety of ecosystems within the Ozarks! Participants will explore the MDC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLzAF_0aT3at3100

Adventure- Current River

Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Join us for a two day adventure at the beautiful, Current River near Eminece, Mo. This adventure is designed with great intention to revive your relationship with Jesus, revive your calling, and...

Kirk Pierce @ Echo Bluff State Park

Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Singer-songwriter Kirk Pierce is back at the beautiful Echo Bluff State Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7A6s_0aT3at3100

21st Annual Alley Springs Run

Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Eminence, MO

Join us for a very casual trail ride through the scenic Ozark National Scenic Riverways outside of Eminence, Missouri on Saturday, Sept 5th, 2020. We will meet at the Alley Spring Mill parking lot...

Winona News Beat

ABOUT

With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

