Shamrock events coming soon

(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shamrock:

Main Street Halloween on Main Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

4th of July in the Park Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

Come out to the Sayre City Park Sunday afternoon and enjoy the holiday with your family. Food, swimming, miniature golf, free inflatables, and the finale-fireworks at dark.

Paint Night Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Sayre, OK

Michelle promises us something "beachy" this time. I will post it as soon as I get it. Cost is $30, all supplies included. Mark your calendar!

2021 SYL Youth Football and Cheer Camp Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

We are excited to host the SYL Youth Skills Camp for the 5th consecutive year. By committing to attending our skills camp, your athlete has taken the first step to being a leg up on the...