Shamrock events coming soon
(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shamrock:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK
Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: Sayre, OK
Come out to the Sayre City Park Sunday afternoon and enjoy the holiday with your family. Food, swimming, miniature golf, free inflatables, and the finale-fireworks at dark.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 112 W Main St, Sayre, OK
Michelle promises us something "beachy" this time. I will post it as soon as I get it. Cost is $30, all supplies included. Mark your calendar!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Address: Sayre, OK
We are excited to host the SYL Youth Skills Camp for the 5th consecutive year. By committing to attending our skills camp, your athlete has taken the first step to being a leg up on the...