Shamrock, TX

Shamrock events coming soon

Posted by 
Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 8 days ago

(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shamrock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd8Ym_0aT3apW700

Main Street Halloween on Main

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190QEZ_0aT3apW700

4th of July in the Park

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

Come out to the Sayre City Park Sunday afternoon and enjoy the holiday with your family. Food, swimming, miniature golf, free inflatables, and the finale-fireworks at dark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPaNL_0aT3apW700

Paint Night

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Sayre, OK

Michelle promises us something "beachy" this time. I will post it as soon as I get it. Cost is $30, all supplies included. Mark your calendar!

2021 SYL Youth Football and Cheer Camp

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

We are excited to host the SYL Youth Skills Camp for the 5th consecutive year. By committing to attending our skills camp, your athlete has taken the first step to being a leg up on the...

Shamrock, TX
With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Shamrock, TX Posted by
