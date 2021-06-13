Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Events on the West Tisbury calendar

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 8 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Tisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4fS0_0aT3am7A00

Kick-Off to Summer Art Show

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 54 Main St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Annual Memorial Day Group Show: Nick Paciorek, Larry Johnston, Deborah T. Colter, Christie Scheele, Paul Beebe ASMA, Pepe Conley, John Holladay, and more. Click the website link for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg09s_0aT3am7A00

Take-and-Make Craft Bags for Kids, Teen, and STEAM

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 Main St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Come pick up fun craft bags for kids and teens, plus STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) bags for older kids and teens. Check out our newsletter for weekly themes and projects...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYP0t_0aT3am7A00

Explore & Learn

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Please join Kristen out on the Family Center lawn for a fun afternoon activity. Please pre-register as space is limited. Email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com, or call 508-560-9901.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0Rd8_0aT3am7A00

Yoga at Long Point Beach with YogiJay

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Scrubby Neck Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Head on down to Long Point Beach every Monday at 530pm to join Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay) and The Martha’s Vineyard Trustees for an hour long session of Yoga, Meditation and Breathwork. Take in...

Learn More

Baby's First Year

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kim and other caregivers for Baby's First Year. Please pre-register. Tuesdays are virtual and Thursdays are in-person on the lawn. To register, email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com, or call...

Learn More
West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

