Live events coming up in Warren

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Pop Up Community Engagement Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 170 W Farm to Market Rd 418, Silsbee, TX

Town halls- Black community engagement will have speakers and vendors. Learn to maneuver in business through learning what's offer and more. Vendors Pop-Up Shop.

Big Thicket Nature Walk Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Take a short 1-mile walk with a ranger and learn what makes Big Thicket so unique, from the plants and animals to the history of the people who live in this area. Nature walks start at 9:30 am and...

Family Fun Night Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 US-96 BUS, Silsbee, TX

Family Fun Night at First Baptist Church Silsbee, 350 Highway 96 S, Silsbee, TX, US 77656, Silsbee, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

KountryKids Life - Kids Camp Colmesneil, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 555 FM 256, Colmesneil, TX

Get ready to get LOUD and have FUN as the KountryKids hit the road and head to camp. Our 3rd-6th graders will establish a biblical foundation for their faith while we attend Student Life Kids Camp...

Ina Dilemma LIVE Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 S Magnolia St, Woodville, TX

Once again we have the phenomenal Ina Dilemma scheduled to be at Magnolia Bar and Grill July 17th! It's gonna be a night of WONDERFUL music, great food and excellent service! Contact a member of...