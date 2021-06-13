Cancel
Warren, TX

Live events coming up in Warren

Posted by 
Warren Post
 8 days ago

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoYvS_0aT3alER00

Pop Up Community Engagement

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 170 W Farm to Market Rd 418, Silsbee, TX

Town halls- Black community engagement will have speakers and vendors. Learn to maneuver in business through learning what's offer and more. Vendors Pop-Up Shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFbhm_0aT3alER00

Big Thicket Nature Walk

Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Take a short 1-mile walk with a ranger and learn what makes Big Thicket so unique, from the plants and animals to the history of the people who live in this area. Nature walks start at 9:30 am and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flxo1_0aT3alER00

Family Fun Night

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 US-96 BUS, Silsbee, TX

Family Fun Night at First Baptist Church Silsbee, 350 Highway 96 S, Silsbee, TX, US 77656, Silsbee, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3970p1_0aT3alER00

KountryKids Life - Kids Camp

Colmesneil, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 555 FM 256, Colmesneil, TX

Get ready to get LOUD and have FUN as the KountryKids hit the road and head to camp. Our 3rd-6th graders will establish a biblical foundation for their faith while we attend Student Life Kids Camp...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1Y8g_0aT3alER00

Ina Dilemma LIVE

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 S Magnolia St, Woodville, TX

Once again we have the phenomenal Ina Dilemma scheduled to be at Magnolia Bar and Grill July 17th! It's gonna be a night of WONDERFUL music, great food and excellent service! Contact a member of...

Warren Post

Warren, TX
ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

