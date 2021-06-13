Canaan events coming up

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are coming to Canaan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

Dewey Outdoors Presents: Steve Katz in Concert (5pm) Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

Dewey Outdoors Presents: Steve Katz in ConcertTwo 1 hour long shows5pm and 7pmSpace Opens 15 minutes prior to the showDewey Hall Back YardDewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257Tickets...

Music Mountain Festival — Rolston Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

"The Rolston String Quartet performed with a maturity and cohesion rivaling the best string quartets in the world." - Musical Toronto

Camp Isabella Freedman Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 116 Johnson Rd, Falls Village, CT

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center has been offering annual summer camp experiences for adults since 1956. We are honored to continue this tradition by providing you with a warm and welcoming...

Neither StoryWalk® — Bushnell-Sage Library Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:59 PM

Address: 48 Main St, Sheffield, MA

Join us in June… for out next title Neither! Hope to see you reading and enjoying our backyard. The library's StoryWalk® was made possible by South Berkshire Kids. The StoryWalk® Project was...

Cottonwood Camp Week 3 - Sheffield, MA 2021 Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 Weatogue Rd, Sheffield, MA

Cottonwood Camp Week 3 span Jun 28 - Jul 02 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) span 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM