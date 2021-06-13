Ashley events coming soon

(ASHLEY, OH) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashley:

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out Marengo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 616 OH-61, Marengo, OH

Event by East Public Relations and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out on Wednesday, July 28 2021

Live Music!- Will Freed Kilbourne, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Will Freed is an award winning Blues/Rock Musician, born in Ohio & raised in West Virginia. Will has toured and played around the country opening for National, Regional & Local acts alike & has a...

Book Talk Cardington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 128 E Main St, Cardington, OH

Book Talk is a bi-monthly book discussion group that meets on the second Monday in January, March, May, July, September and November. Participants choose the titles that are discussed. The group...

NUAC Reverse Raffle 2021 Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Friday July 23, 2021. Doors open at 6:00pm at All Occasions in Waldo. The North Union Athletic Committee thanks you in advance for your support of the 2021 Reverse Raffle. The funds from this...

Marion Farm Bureau Policy Input Session Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 117 S Marion St, Waldo, OH

Marion County Farm Bureau asks for input on the issues that need attention in our community. The Farm Bureau policy development meeting is set for Tues., June 15, at 10 a.m. in the Prospect Room...