Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, OH

Ashley events coming soon

Posted by 
Ashley News Flash
Ashley News Flash
 8 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5n0q_0aT3ajSz00

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Marengo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 616 OH-61, Marengo, OH

Event by East Public Relations and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out on Wednesday, July 28 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7As2_0aT3ajSz00

Live Music!- Will Freed

Kilbourne, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Will Freed is an award winning Blues/Rock Musician, born in Ohio & raised in West Virginia. Will has toured and played around the country opening for National, Regional & Local acts alike & has a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbvVL_0aT3ajSz00

Book Talk

Cardington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 128 E Main St, Cardington, OH

Book Talk is a bi-monthly book discussion group that meets on the second Monday in January, March, May, July, September and November. Participants choose the titles that are discussed. The group...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o71dN_0aT3ajSz00

NUAC Reverse Raffle 2021

Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Friday July 23, 2021. Doors open at 6:00pm at All Occasions in Waldo. The North Union Athletic Committee thanks you in advance for your support of the 2021 Reverse Raffle. The funds from this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TurW9_0aT3ajSz00

Marion Farm Bureau Policy Input Session

Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 117 S Marion St, Waldo, OH

Marion County Farm Bureau asks for input on the issues that need attention in our community. The Farm Bureau policy development meeting is set for Tues., June 15, at 10 a.m. in the Prospect Room...

Learn More
Ashley News Flash

Ashley News Flash

Ashley, OH
15
Followers
81
Post
750
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cardington, OH
City
Waldo, OH
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Ashley, OH
City
Marengo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#East Public Relations#Russell Moore#Blues Rock Musician#Ohio Raised
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Ashley, OHPosted by
Ashley News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Ashley now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: OPEN HOUSE*** 6/13/2021 from 2PM to 4PM. Enjoy the serenity of country living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home sitting on