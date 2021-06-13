Cancel
Seagraves, TX

Seagraves events coming up

Seagraves Bulletin
 8 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Seagraves has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seagraves:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyITR_0aT3aiaG00

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez at 5101 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240-9132, United States, Lovington, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOBEC_0aT3aiaG00

Popcorn Thursday

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Get free popcorn in the Game Room each Thursday through the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnXbR_0aT3aiaG00

SOCOP Water Activities- SEAGRAVES

Seagraves, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Michelle Cooper with the Southern Ogallala Conservation and Outreach Program will provide water activities/crafts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uMkP_0aT3aiaG00

Revival with the Sullivan family

Seagraves, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 12th St, Seagraves, TX

Come experience the presence of God Spirit filled worship Challenging preaching Friday night 7pm Saturday night 6pm Sunday am 10:45 Sunday pm 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mow9H_0aT3aiaG00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Seagraves, TX
ABOUT

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

