Seagraves events coming up

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Seagraves has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seagraves:

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez at 5101 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240-9132, United States, Lovington, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

Popcorn Thursday Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Get free popcorn in the Game Room each Thursday through the summer.

SOCOP Water Activities- SEAGRAVES Seagraves, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Michelle Cooper with the Southern Ogallala Conservation and Outreach Program will provide water activities/crafts.

Revival with the Sullivan family Seagraves, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 12th St, Seagraves, TX

Come experience the presence of God Spirit filled worship Challenging preaching Friday night 7pm Saturday night 6pm Sunday am 10:45 Sunday pm 6

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.