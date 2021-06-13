Live events Ronda — what’s coming up

(RONDA, NC) Ronda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

Beginners Alignment Based Yoga with Kelly Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

2021-06-24 June, 9:30 AM AM - east main street 122 - elkin - us - 60 min Yoga class with Kelly Dougherty ...

Morning Yoga with Heather Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

($10 Drop In or Class Card) This class combine the core Kundalini principles of breath work, physical movement, mantra & meditation with completely unique sequences. Hop on your mat and join...

Reeves Open Mic Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Join us at the Reeves for a FREE open mic every Wednesday (except around major Holidays). Sign-Up at 6:30 (strongly suggested, but sometimes we have space available after that) Show at 7:00...

Dad's Lures Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Main St #3437, Elkin, NC

Dad's Lures at The November Room, 206 E. Main Street, Elkin, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Clingman Hamfest 2021 Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Clingman Hamfest 2021! Saturday, September 18th, 2021 Doors open at 8:00 AM Deals on Ham Radio and CB equipment! Have something to sell? Be a vendor! No charge for a vendor table! Located in the...