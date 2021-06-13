Cancel
Ronda, NC

Live events Ronda — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 8 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Ronda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1PuY_0aT3ahhX00

Beginners Alignment Based Yoga with Kelly

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

2021-06-24 June, 9:30 AM AM - east main street 122 - elkin - us - 60 min Yoga class with Kelly Dougherty ...

Morning Yoga with Heather

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

($10 Drop In or Class Card) This class combine the core Kundalini principles of breath work, physical movement, mantra & meditation with completely unique sequences. Hop on your mat and join...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uUll_0aT3ahhX00

Reeves Open Mic

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Join us at the Reeves for a FREE open mic every Wednesday (except around major Holidays). Sign-Up at 6:30 (strongly suggested, but sometimes we have space available after that) Show at 7:00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1cPY_0aT3ahhX00

Dad's Lures

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Main St #3437, Elkin, NC

Dad's Lures at The November Room, 206 E. Main Street, Elkin, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OezI_0aT3ahhX00

Clingman Hamfest 2021

Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Clingman Hamfest 2021! Saturday, September 18th, 2021 Doors open at 8:00 AM Deals on Ham Radio and CB equipment! Have something to sell? Be a vendor! No charge for a vendor table! Located in the...

Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

