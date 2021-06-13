Cancel
Fosston, MN

Fosston calendar: Events coming up

Fosston News Beat
(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbTvx_0aT3afw500

Anchored: Community VBS 2021

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: Bagley, MN

At Anchored VBS, kids embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and discovering the unwavering love of God! Register using the Tickets link. VBS is free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8D6G_0aT3afw500

Acoust Hicks Live In Lengby

Lengby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 2nd St S, Lengby, MN

The Acoust Hicks love performing in Polk County! The Clinic has invited us back to perform at three summer Friday night street dances. Catch us June 18, July 16, and/or August 13. You may also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkTJa_0aT3afw500

CLASS FULL - Take a Watercolor Journey - with David R. Smith

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 32 Bagley Ave NW, Bagley, MN

CLASS IS FULL - YOU CAN REGISTER TO BE ON THE WAITING LIST. David R Smith will conduct a "Take a Watercolor Journey" where participants will learn the most valuable watercolor concepts and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjMGe_0aT3afw500

Women’s Self Defense

Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Class size is LIMITED to the first 16 registrations. Click link below to register https://squareup.com/appointments/book/maofdwt4z19xrh/03KWPNQ3AZTWC/services This course is available for $50 per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV88j_0aT3afw500

Mentor Farmers' Market

Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Melland Park,East Polk Heritage Center Hwy 2 East, Fosston, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2

ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

