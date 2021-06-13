La Plata events coming up

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

NEMO Gun Show Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

NEMO Gun Show is a premier gun show in the region related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 02 July 2021, Friday.

Jon Langston at the NEMO Fair Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA as the oldest of three boys, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. He grew up playing football, eventually earning a football...

Snake Survival Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Snakes have a variety of different ways that they defend themselves. Join park staff to discover these survival techniques. There may be a chance to meet a live animal. Meet at the Campground 1...

Monthly Guild Meeting Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 E Washington St, Kirksville, MO

Hands of Friendship Quilt Guild Events Browse Hands of Friendship Quilt Guild events any way you prefer. Use the map, view the events in a list, or on the events calendar by month. Share these...

Summer on the Square: Mercy's Bridge Band Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 W Washington St # 2, Kirksville, MO

Summer on the Square is a primary Performing Arts Initiative presented by the Kirksville Arts Association. Our goal is to bring the best local and regional