Live events coming up in Webster

(WEBSTER, SD) Webster has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Webster:

Eclipse at Crocker Hills Bar | Outdoor Show Bradley, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 121 422ND AVE, Bradley, SD

Eclipse will be performing an outdoor show at the Crocker Hills Bar on July 31st, 2021. Show starts at 9:30. Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and...

6th Annual Cruise for Critters South Shore, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: North, 115 Main St, South Shore, SD

We're back on the road to support the Glacial Lakes Humane Society!!! A poker run, food, music and fun to raise money for our local animal support!!!

Blind Joe South Shore, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: North, 115 Main St, South Shore, SD

Blind Joe makes his triumphant return to South Shore after a long stay in Nashville!!! Live music...plus some extra surprises!!!! Tickets will be $10...or...$5 in advance before July 22nd!!! Get...

Fun with the Intern Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

DON'T HUG ME Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Oh, for cute! Get the hotdish cooking for supper, because we’re going Up North for this show. Minnesota is a place like no other. And Minnesotans are a people like no other. In this musical...