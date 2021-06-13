Cancel
Baudette, MN

Baudette calendar: Coming events

Baudette Daily
 8 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Live events are coming to Baudette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baudette:

Zippel Bay State Park

Williams, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3684 54th Ave NW, Williams, MN

Group site camping at Zippel Bay State Park. Check out the parks website for more about the park. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/park.html?id=spk00284#homepage (Meetup has removed the...

Live Music: Cold Shot

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 3244 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN

Head to the Sandbar and listen to the sounds of Cold Shot. Cold Shot is a classic rock band from Grand Forks, ND ready to show you a good time. All Weekend Friday, Aug 13 & Saturday, Aug 14 9pm - 1am

Northborn Days

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Lake St NE, Warroad, MN

Northborn Days is a three-day event packed with music, food, activities, and fun for people of all ages. This event takes place at Allison Park in Warroad, Minnesota on June 10 - 12, 2021. Each...

Tail Gunners at WigWam

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 3502 Four Mile Bay Dr NW, Baudette, MN

It'll be a great time up north at Wigwam resort on the shores of Lake of the Woods.

100 Proof @ Sportsman's Lodge

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 3244 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN

100 Proof is back at Sportsman's! Country blended with rock covers and more mixed in. Friday, Aug 27 and Saturday, Aug 28 9pm - 1 am

