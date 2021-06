The hope coming into this afternoon’s elimination game was that it would be a close one between Atlanta and The Larry Birds, causing both teams to empty their bull pens. Unfortunately, Atlanta took a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Once they extended their lead to to 6-0 in the 4th, 8-0 in the 6th, and 9-0 in the 7th, it made it really easy for Head Coach Danny “Annie” Hall to leave his starter out there for the duration and save his pen for tonight. Still, we beat them last night. Just need to do it again. As it’s double elimination, we’ll have two cracks at the championship piñata (but hopefully will just take care of business tonight and send Atlanta home).