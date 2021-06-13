Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Gila Bend News Beat
Gila Bend News Beat
 8 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Live events are coming to Gila Bend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gila Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTt9G_0aT3aYhs00

Fajita Freaks AZ

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 26252 W Desert Vista Blvd, Buckeye, AZ

Fajita Freaks AZ at Festival Foothills Splash Pad And Park, 26252 W Desert Vista Blvd, Buckeye, AZ 85396, Sun City West, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5QyI_0aT3aYhs00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FFl1_0aT3aYhs00

Freshman Orientation

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1495 S Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ

Save the date! Freshman Orientation will be on 8/13/21 from 9-11am. Follow this event for future information!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NU49s_0aT3aYhs00

Book Discussion

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 21699 W Yuma Rd #116, Buckeye, AZ

Join us in person or via ZOOM to read classic and current books and participate in a lively discussion. Email library@buckeyeaz.gov for titles and login information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLl8W_0aT3aYhs00

Teen Bookbinding Workshop

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

For decades the Downtown Library has offered library services to the residents of Buckeye. Located in the heart of Downtown Buckeye, this neighborhood library offers computer classes, storytimes...

Learn More
Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend, AZ
7
Followers
86
Post
396
Views
ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

