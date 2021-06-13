Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Parade to honor teams rolls in Lafayette

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Iyre_0aT3aXp900

A parade honoring local state championship winners rolled this morning.

The event was aimed at honoring champions of all high school sports teams, individual athletes, dance teams and cheerleaders.

The parade started this morning at 10 a.m. at Blackham Coliseum, rolled down Cajundome Boulevard, and ended in the Cajun Field parking lot.

The families we spoke with said they enjoyed seeing all the kids together and being recognized for their accomplishments, and they're hoping it will be an annual event.

We'll have more on this event later today.

KATC News

KATC News

