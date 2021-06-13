Parade to honor teams rolls in Lafayette

A parade honoring local state championship winners rolled this morning.

The event was aimed at honoring champions of all high school sports teams, individual athletes, dance teams and cheerleaders.

The parade started this morning at 10 a.m. at Blackham Coliseum, rolled down Cajundome Boulevard, and ended in the Cajun Field parking lot.

The families we spoke with said they enjoyed seeing all the kids together and being recognized for their accomplishments, and they're hoping it will be an annual event.

