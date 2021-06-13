Cancel
Russellville, MO

Coming soon: Russellville events

Russellville Digest
 8 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Russellville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:

St. Paul's Concrete and Cranes VBS 2021

California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 207 N Owen St, California, MO

Grab your hard hat and join us for "Concrete and Cranes" Vacation Bible School at St. Paul's Lutheran Church happening July 12-16th from 9-11:30am! As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes...

Russellville Sports Crusaders

Russellville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 13600 Rte C, Russellville, MO

Sports Crusaders is for children entering 2nd-6th grades. Through daily competition and Bible study, participants will learn basic sports fundamentals and good sportsmanship. Cost: $45 per...

RESCHEDULED DATE - The Kay Brothers at Finke Theatre

California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Missouri brothers form a band saluting the music traditional to their homeland: The Ozarks… where Old-Time Fiddle music received a quick flash fry of foot stompin’ Country Blues as it made its way...

Basketball Camp

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1614 Southwest Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65109

This fun and exciting mini-camp will help with develop your skills on the court!

Open House

Centertown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

West Ridge has new owners!! We are making some changes to the property and want the opportunity to meet you! Join us July 11th at the event center. The property will be open for tours, there will...

Russellville, MO
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Russellville, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Paul#Lutheran Church#Mo Sports Crusaders#Sun Jul 07
