Inglis, FL

Inglis calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Inglis Bulletin
 8 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are coming to Inglis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Inglis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9MxE_0aT3aUAy00

Rock The River

Yankeetown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Rock The River was created due to the success of live music that was featured on the now named, Crooked River Stage at B’s Marina and Campground. The property is nestled in a small Old Florida...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X65aH_0aT3aUAy00

Powered Parachute Sport Pilot Training

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 14968 SW 110th St, Dunnellon, FL

Training and testing for beginning and existing pilots. If you are a beginner, this training leads to your Pilot Certificate with a Sport Pilot Rating and an Endorsement for Powered Parachute...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTtlA_0aT3aUAy00

ROCK’N ROLL WEEKEND FOR 50 LEGS

Inglis, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 19350 SE Butler Rd, Inglis, FL

Admission Only $10 for the whole weekend! More info to come!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybtjO_0aT3aUAy00

Apex Trail Obstacle Challenge

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 9171 SE Co Rd 337, Dunnellon, FL

Apex Trail Obstacle Challenge is on Facebook. To connect with Apex Trail Obstacle Challenge, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyRW7_0aT3aUAy00

Brandon Dull @ Swampy's Bar & Grille

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 19773 E Pennsylvania Ave, Dunnellon, FL

Brandon Dull performs rock, country, and blues covers ranging from the classics to today's hits. Looking over the beautiful Rainbow River from the restaurant deck, you can enjoy and understand the...

Inglis, FL
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

