Humboldt, KS

Live events on the horizon in Humboldt

 8 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Humboldt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgzXi_0aT3aTIF00

Lehigh Music Festival

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 S Jefferson Ave, Iola, KS

A 2-day music Festival located at the scenic and beautiful Elks lake, 1601 Montana road. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and music at 6 p.m.. Two night's of shows for one $10 ticket. Camping is also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kGBH_0aT3aTIF00

Wild Women Retreat

Humboldt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1268 Hawaii Rd, Humboldt, KS

This all inclusive retreat includes everything you need to reconnect to nature, lean into the community, and spark the fire within for self exploration. Situated on 21 secluded acres 2 hours east...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XekqN_0aT3aTIF00

Sunflower Member Day at the Market - Iola

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 N Washington Ave, Iola, KS

Thursday, July 22, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM On the Square, Iola, KS We promote healthy eating. Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members can receive vouchers* for FREE fruits and vegetables during the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BeSB_0aT3aTIF00

UW Sports Camp - Off the Bench 2021

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Join us this summer for our 8th year of hosting sports camp in partnership with UW Ministries. Soccer, basketball, cheer, and Team 45 (motor skills development for 4 and 5 year olds) will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i5VT_0aT3aTIF00

Buster Keaton Celebration

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 E Madison Ave, Iola, KS

We sadly announce that The Buster Keaton Celebration will be on hiatus for 2014. Internationally known talent and speakers for a weekend of comic review and silent film. Last full weekend in...

ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

