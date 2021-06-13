Cancel
Conway, MO

Events on the Conway calendar

Conway News Alert
 8 days ago

(CONWAY, MO) Conway is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conway:

Marshfield Harvest Days

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 E Jackson St, Marshfield, MO

Marshfield's fall festival features arts, crafts, antiques, food, contests, demonstrations, entertainment and more. Hear music by the Hartwell Family & M.T. Pocketts Bluegrass Friday at 6 pm on...

Carnivor SCA Double Steak Cook-off

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 S Crittenden St, Marshfield, MO

This is the steak cook-off you've been waiting for. The Carnivor Double ( www.Carnivor.org ). This is the one with the big money and championship ring...

Vacation Bible School!

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Vacation Bible School! at 69 Prospect Rd, Marshfield, MO 65706-8774, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 08:30 pm

The Grascals

Conway, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:25 PM

Address: 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO

Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival at Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festivals, 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO, US 65632, Bay, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 04:50 pm to 05:25 pm

VBS 2021 Destination Dig

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 S White Oak Rd, Marshfield, MO

Destination Dig VBS is for Children age 4 years through completed 5th grade. VBS is in person or online this year, July 18 -July 22nd (6-9pm daily). Follow this link to register: https://

Conway News Alert

22
Followers
83
Post
967
Views
ABOUT

With Conway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

