Live events Golden Meadow — what’s coming up

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

SUP with ya PUP! Grand Isle Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Taking your dog out stand-up paddle boarding with you can be an awesome outdoor adventure for both you and your pup. Location : Grand Isle Time: starting at 9am ( 2 Hour play time) This class is...

The Refuge at Lighthouse 5K Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305, Golden Meadow, LA 70357

Register here for The Refuge at Lighthouse 1st Annual 5K!

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Golden Meadow, LA

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 event will be held on September 18, 2021 at Oak Ridge Community Park/ MADD Louisiana invites you to register to walk as a team captain or individual...

Partner Poses & Acro Yoga FUN | Beginners Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Join us for beach yoga on the beautiful beaches of Grand Isle! This class is open to All Levels. * DONATION BASED CLASS* **WILL BE A VINYASA FLOW . WITH MODIFICATION IF NEEDED. ...

14 Hr. Driver Ed Larose Location June 26 Larose, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Causes event by South Lafourche Driving School on Saturday, June 26 2021