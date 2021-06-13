Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Meadow, LA

Live events Golden Meadow — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 8 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Uhf_0aT3aPlL00

SUP with ya PUP! Grand Isle

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Taking your dog out stand-up paddle boarding with you can be an awesome outdoor adventure for both you and your pup. Location : Grand Isle Time: starting at 9am ( 2 Hour play time) This class is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSNw2_0aT3aPlL00

The Refuge at Lighthouse 5K

Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305, Golden Meadow, LA 70357

Register here for The Refuge at Lighthouse 1st Annual 5K!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0fKG_0aT3aPlL00

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021

Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Golden Meadow, LA

Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 event will be held on September 18, 2021 at Oak Ridge Community Park/ MADD Louisiana invites you to register to walk as a team captain or individual...

Learn More

Partner Poses & Acro Yoga FUN | Beginners

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Join us for beach yoga on the beautiful beaches of Grand Isle! This class is open to All Levels. * DONATION BASED CLASS* **WILL BE A VINYASA FLOW . WITH MODIFICATION IF NEEDED. ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjQwB_0aT3aPlL00

14 Hr. Driver Ed Larose Location June 26

Larose, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Causes event by South Lafourche Driving School on Saturday, June 26 2021

Learn More
Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow, LA
10
Followers
82
Post
587
Views
ABOUT

With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden Meadow, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Oak Ridge, LA
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Live Events#Sun Jun#Grand Isle Time#La 70357 Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Golden Meadow, LAPosted by
Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Golden Meadow: Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, June 22: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Golden Meadow, LAPosted by
Golden Meadow Dispatch

Local price review shows diesel prices around Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Golden Meadow, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Golden Meadow area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.79.
Golden Meadow, LAPosted by
Golden Meadow Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Golden Meadow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.