Events on the Solon Springs calendar

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

Village Wide Rummage Sales Lake Nebagamon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 11580 Waterfront Dr, Lake Nebagamon, WI

VILLAGE WIDE RUMMAGE SALES~ Saturday June 19 is the date set for the Village Wide Rummage Sales. If you are interested on having your address on the map that will be available at Midland Station...

Local Author Meet and Greet and Book Signing Lake Nebagamon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6869 S Lake Ave, Lake Nebagamon, WI

Book on over to Shade for a meet and greet, book readings and signings with two local authors. Ana Ban, author of the Parker Grey and Gifted series, will be here from 11-1. Ellison Clark, author...

Group Hike - Evening Solstice Hike Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Meet at the Bird Road Trailhead off County Highway M at 8:00 p.m. Hike into the Douglas County Wildlife Area and back about 3 miles. The hike is co-sponsored by Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Al...

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 9245 E Main St, Solon Springs, WI

Bluegrass entertainment at it's finest from Minnesota's internationally renown Monroe Crossing

Community Rummage Sale Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Check individual sale details in map for days and hours. online map will be published soon paper maps will be avail Thursday at Gift House and other locales.