Upset in the Spanish selection by the state of the lawn of The Cartuja. Luis Enrique He was the first to raise his voice after the meeting. “I don’t know if you have noticed, but the players have complained about this in the dressing room tunnel. We need the grass to be better”, Explained the coach. The Asturian made public an anger shared by the rest of the team, although they hope that on Saturday, when they measure up to Poland, the state of the playing field is in better condition.