Simmesport events coming soon

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

Keith Sweat Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA

Ticket listings for Keith Sweat at Paragon Casino - Mari Showroom in Marksville, LA on 6/26/2021

Laugh in the Lab at Kids Quest at Paragon Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Science is Cool! June will be filled with excellent experiments, a galaxy of games, robot crafts, and groovy gum drop molecules. We’ll also be running relays and hosting a scientific scavenger...

Louisiana Corn Festival Bunkie, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Since 1986, The Corn Festival has live entertainment, children's activities and a number of food dishes made with corn. There are live bands each night with a street dance, games, contests, lizard...

Concerts at paragon casino marksville la Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA

Concert Schedule for Paragon Casino Resort is refreshed up to the minute. All events at Paragon Casino Resort. Paragon Casino hotel du casino saint valery en caux spa Resort and Paragon Casino...

Summer Library program: Tails and Tales Melville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

2021 Library Summer reading program: Tails and Tales. Here on Facebook.