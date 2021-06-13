Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simmesport, LA

Simmesport events coming soon

Posted by 
Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 8 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMNAq_0aT3aHwl00

Keith Sweat

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA

Ticket listings for Keith Sweat at Paragon Casino - Mari Showroom in Marksville, LA on 6/26/2021

Learn More

Laugh in the Lab at Kids Quest at Paragon

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Science is Cool! June will be filled with excellent experiments, a galaxy of games, robot crafts, and groovy gum drop molecules. We’ll also be running relays and hosting a scientific scavenger...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB3Ev_0aT3aHwl00

Louisiana Corn Festival

Bunkie, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Since 1986, The Corn Festival has live entertainment, children's activities and a number of food dishes made with corn. There are live bands each night with a street dance, games, contests, lizard...

Learn More

Concerts at paragon casino marksville la

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA

Concert Schedule for Paragon Casino Resort is refreshed up to the minute. All events at Paragon Casino Resort. Paragon Casino hotel du casino saint valery en caux spa Resort and Paragon Casino...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCrbL_0aT3aHwl00

Summer Library program: Tails and Tales

Melville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

2021 Library Summer reading program: Tails and Tales. Here on Facebook.

Learn More
Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
14
Followers
81
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simmesport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Marksville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#Entertainment#Street Dance#Sun Jun#La Ticket#Keith Sweat#La Science#Paragon Casino Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Simmesport, LAPosted by
Simmesport Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Simmesport

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Simmesport: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. School Bus Driver; 4. Mental Health Professional; 5. Insurance Sales Agent - Cottonport, LA; 6. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Marksville); 7. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Marksville); 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $83,500/Year + $6k Sign-On; 9. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Marksville); 10. CDL-A Regional Company Truck Driver - 85% Drop-and-Hook!;