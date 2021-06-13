Live events on the horizon in Kellogg

(KELLOGG, ID) Live events are lining up on the Kellogg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kellogg:

Vacation Bible School Osburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 114 N 5th St, Osburn, ID

Come join us for a fun summer program for kids and young families! Vacation Bible School will run from June 28-July 3, 10:00 am to 12 pm each day. There will be snacks, stories, singing, crafts...

North American Enduro Cup 2021 Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Returning to Silver Mountain, the North American Enduro Cup is an EWS qualifier where racers take on world class trails.



Free HIV/Hep C screening Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

NIAC will be out in Kellogg providing free HIV/Hep C screening, free condoms, lube, free Harm Reduction Kits, free Narcan, free masks, free hand sanitizer, & sexual health information. We will be...

Matt Renner Band Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

The Matt Renner band will be onstage with fabulous country and bluegrass. Prime rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smoker - will be served from 4 pm until we sell out. You don't want to miss this!

Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst is on Facebook. To connect with Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst, join Facebook today.