Kellogg, ID

Live events on the horizon in Kellogg

Posted by 
Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 8 days ago

(KELLOGG, ID) Live events are lining up on the Kellogg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kellogg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ttmxm_0aT3aG4200

Vacation Bible School

Osburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 114 N 5th St, Osburn, ID

Come join us for a fun summer program for kids and young families! Vacation Bible School will run from June 28-July 3, 10:00 am to 12 pm each day. There will be snacks, stories, singing, crafts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vjct_0aT3aG4200

North American Enduro Cup 2021

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Returning to Silver Mountain, the North American Enduro Cup is an EWS qualifier where racers take on world class trails.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0nmd_0aT3aG4200

Free HIV/Hep C screening

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

NIAC will be out in Kellogg providing free HIV/Hep C screening, free condoms, lube, free Harm Reduction Kits, free Narcan, free masks, free hand sanitizer, & sexual health information. We will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Urkv_0aT3aG4200

Matt Renner Band

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

The Matt Renner band will be onstage with fabulous country and bluegrass. Prime rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smoker - will be served from 4 pm until we sell out. You don't want to miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV01X_0aT3aG4200

Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst is on Facebook. To connect with Teen Hang-out: Pinehurst, join Facebook today.

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
ABOUT

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

