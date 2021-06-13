Chamberlain events coming soon

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are coming to Chamberlain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chamberlain:

Brent 782 Grain Cart Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Brent 1082 Grain Cart, Large 1000 PTO, 1 Axles, 9.00/65R32 Rear Tires, Pintle Hitch, 15’ Width, 13’ Height, 1 Hopper Doors, Single Tarp, Manual Tarp, 20” Auger Diameter In., Unverferth 410 Scale...

Kaylyn Sahs and Band at Platte Creek Store Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Road trip anyone? Kaylyn and her band are playing at Platte Creek Store in Platte, SD on Friday, July 16th from 9 PM to 12:30 AM. $5 cover at the door.

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Chamberlain, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 402 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

The Children's Blizzard by Malanie Benjamin Kennebec, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 Main St, Kennebec, SD

Melanie Benjamin is the author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling historical novels The Swans of Fifth Avenue, The Aviator's Wife, and Mistress of the Ritz. Her latest, The Children’s...

River City Friday Nights (#2) Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Head to downtown Chamberlain for River City Friday Nights. Enjoy organized kids' activities, live music, food and craft vendors, family games and a beer garden starting at 6 p.m. Free fun for the...