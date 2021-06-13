Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

Chamberlain events coming soon

Chamberlain News Alert
 8 days ago

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are coming to Chamberlain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chamberlain:

Brent 782 Grain Cart

Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Brent 1082 Grain Cart, Large 1000 PTO, 1 Axles, 9.00/65R32 Rear Tires, Pintle Hitch, 15’ Width, 13’ Height, 1 Hopper Doors, Single Tarp, Manual Tarp, 20” Auger Diameter In., Unverferth 410 Scale...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGM1G_0aT3aFBJ00

Kaylyn Sahs and Band at Platte Creek Store

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Road trip anyone? Kaylyn and her band are playing at Platte Creek Store in Platte, SD on Friday, July 16th from 9 PM to 12:30 AM. $5 cover at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht9yk_0aT3aFBJ00

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 402 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KX18E_0aT3aFBJ00

The Children's Blizzard by Malanie Benjamin

Kennebec, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 Main St, Kennebec, SD

Melanie Benjamin is the author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling historical novels The Swans of Fifth Avenue, The Aviator's Wife, and Mistress of the Ritz. Her latest, The Children’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvvVJ_0aT3aFBJ00

River City Friday Nights (#2)

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Head to downtown Chamberlain for River City Friday Nights. Enjoy organized kids' activities, live music, food and craft vendors, family games and a beer garden starting at 6 p.m. Free fun for the...

ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

